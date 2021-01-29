OPD asks for help identifying a suspect in aggravated robbery incident

The robbery took place at the DK on 600 South Grandview.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking for help in identifying a suspect in a aggravated robbery case.

The incident took place on 600 South Grandview at DK. The unknown male subject fire two rounds of shots into the floor and ask for all the cash in the register.

The suspect soon after fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

If anyone recognized the suspect, you can contact Detective K. Thompson at 432-335-4609.