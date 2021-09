The driver of a white Mazda struck a gray Nissan and left the scene without meeting necessary legal requirements.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department has asked the public for help identifying a suspect involved in a hit and run incident.

This occurred on September 11 at the CVS Pharmacy located at 3050 West University.

The initial investigation revealed that the driver of a white Mazda hit a gray Nissan Armada and left the scene without meeting necessary legal requirements.