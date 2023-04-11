OPD asks for help finding man being investigated for shooting

Dmontavion "Fonti" Rodgers, 26, is likely driving a maroon early model SUV.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man being investigated for his role in a Monday night shooting.

Images of Dmontavion "Fonti" Rodgers, 26, can be seen in this article.

He is likely driving a maroon early model SUV that is possibly a Jeep Cherokee.

According to OPD, the shooting in question happened at approximately 8 p.m. on Monday. A 19-year-old man was shot in the 300 block of Patterson Avenue and taken to the hospital with serious bodily injury.

Rodgers currently has a warrant out of Midland County for a grand jury indictment, original offense of assault of pregnant woman "Felony 3".

He is also wanted for evading in a motor vehicle "Felony 3," possession of a controlled substance "Felony 3" and possession of marijuana. Additional charges against him are also pending.