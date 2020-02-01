ODESSA, Texas — Saturday, Dec. 28, Odessa Police responded were sent to Subway, 4812 East University in reference to a robbery.

According to police, an unknown man held a gun while demanding all of the cash from the register.

Odessa Police Department

The suspect then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Luckily, no injuries were reported.

Anyone who recognizes the subject shown below is encouraged to contact Detective S. Chavez at 432-335-4926 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #19-49976.

