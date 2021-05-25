OPD asking for public's assistance in locating vehicle involved in hit and run

On Monday, a silver Jeep crashed into a local barbershop and fled the scene.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding a vehicle at the center of a hit and run investigation.

At around 9:21 p.m. on Monday, Odessa police responded to Art of Fadez, a barbershop located at 3310 Andrews Highway, in reference to a hit and run.

The driver of the silver Jeep pictured above crashed into the barbershop and fled the scene.