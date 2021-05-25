OPD asking for public's assistance in locating vehicle involved in hit and run

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding a vehicle at the center of a hit and run investigation.
At around 9:21 p.m. on Monday, Odessa police responded to Art of Fadez, a barbershop located at 3310 Andrews Highway, in reference to a hit and run.
The driver of the silver Jeep pictured above crashed into the barbershop and fled the scene.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect’s vehicle shown in the surveillance photo is encouraged to contact Hit and Run Investigator T. Yelley at 432-335-5759 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #21-0008413.