ODESSA, Texas — Monday, June 24, at approximately 4:30 p.m., Odessa Police were called to the H-E-B at 2501 West University in reference to two car burglaries.

According to police, a male subject burglarized two vehicles and stole over a $1,000 worth of property.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect or suspect’s vehicle shown below is encouraged to contact Detective W. Branch or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #19-24278 or 19-24520.