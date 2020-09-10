OPD arrests man who barricaded himself in home with children inside

While officers were at the scene, the suspect exited the home with his children and fired a round into the ground before going back inside.

ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa man is in jail following a late-night standoff Thursday.

Robert Zamora, 47, has been charged with endangering a child, a state jail felony.

Police were called to the 1600 block of Petroleum at 11:36 p.m. in response to calls about a person with a gun.

Officers were told the suspect was shooting a gun into a residence and children were reportedly inside.

While at the scene, the suspect, identified as Zamora, exited the home with his children and fired a round into the ground before going back inside.

Police tried to make contact with Zamora, but he refused to comply and barricaded himself inside the home.

The SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Teams were called to the scene and officers obtained a search warrant.

Around 4 a.m., Zamora was taken into custody without incident.