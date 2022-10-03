OPD arrests man who assaulted patients, staff at ORMC nursery

Marcus McCowan Jr., 18, also resisted arrest and tried to take an officer’s gun.

ODESSA, Texas — Officers with the Odessa Police Department arrested a man who forced his way into an Odessa Regional Medical Center Hospital nursery and assaulted patients and staff on Thursday.

According to an OPD spokesperson, officers responded to ORMC in reference to a disturbance.

When they got to the scene, officers made contact with 18-year-old Marcus McCowan Jr.

McCowan got aggressive toward the officers. He resisted them and tried to take one of their guns from its holster.

Eventually McCowan was arrested. At this time, the investigation is ongoing, and numerous charges are pending.

The victims of the assault are listed as two infants, two nurses and one OPD officer.

OPD said they are working with ORMC to ensure the safety of all hospital residents.