OPD arrests former Odessa pastor for sexual assault

ODESSA, Texas — A former Odessa pastor is behind bars after being arrested for sexual assault by the Odessa police Department, according to jail records.

Aaron Duane Shipman, former pastor at Bible Baptist Church, is being held in the Ector County Detention Center on a $60,000 surety bond.

The church said that Shipman has been fired from his position and banned from their property.

Read below for the full statement the church sent to NewsWest 9:

"As a ministry, we are deeply saddened and hurt to hear of the allegations brought against Aaron Shipman. Due to the nature of the allegations, we have terminated the position of Mr. Shipman at Bible Baptist Church effective immediately. He is banned indefinitely from the property and campuses of our church. We are, and will continue to be in full cooperation with the authorities and any state officials. We are asking our staff and members not to discuss this matter further while it is pending before the courts."