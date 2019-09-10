ODESSA, Texas — Wednesday morning, officers of the Odessa Police Department arrested a wanted suspect at the Peppertree Apartments.
According to officials, police were sent to the apartment in reference to a disturbance.
When the arrived, the suspect had already left the scene but returned shortly after.
Police arrested the suspect who authorities could not identity at this time.
Authorities also could not release the charges.
More information is expected as the investigation continues.
