LUBBOCK, Texas — UPDATE: Brett Garza was arrested Wednesday night on a felony debit/credit card abuse charge, police said. He was booked into the Lubbock County jail.

Garza was wanted in connection with the disappearance of Celestino Rodriguez, 79, who was reported missing from his home in Slaton on Aug. 3.

Brett Garza

Lubbock County Jail

His car was found Aug. 7 near Milano in Milam County and a Silver Alert for Rodriguez was canceled but he had still not been found as of Thursday morning.

A second suspect, David Wayne Hampton, had not been caught as of Thursday morning.

Police said they believe Hampton was still in Lubbock.

Garza and Hampton used Rodriguez’s debit card at several Lubbock locations the day he went missing, police said.

Police believe both men have ties to the Central Texas area.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Det. Gerber at 806-777-0396 or call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Callers may remain anonymous.

