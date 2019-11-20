BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Dixie in reference to a shots fired call just after 6 a.m. on November 20.

Detectives determined a suspect had been outside of a house and fired several times into the building.

A 30 year old woman was injured in the shooting and taken to Scenic Mountain Medical Center, where she was treated and released.

Police believe the shooting is connected to an earlier disturbance at the same house where a different woman had been assaulted. That suspect was not present when officers arrived.

Detectives are investigating both incidents and expect arrest warrants to be issued.

RELATED: Man arrested in Big Spring with property stolen in Garden City

RELATED: Big Spring 20-year-old woman found shot outside of home