SAN ANTONIO — Police say a man was killed after a speeding truck slammed into his car waiting at a traffic light on the city's south side. He has been identified as 21-year-old Dillon Rene Trevino.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Saturday morning on SW Military Drive. Investigators say the impact was so severe, the car was found a quarter of a mile down the road from the traffic light.

Three other passengers were in the vehicle at the time of the crash; they were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Four men were in the truck that struck the vehicle, police say. Two of the men tried to run from the scene, but investigators say all four men were taken into custody. The driver of the vehicle that caused the accident, 35-year-old Johnny Tejeda, will face three counts of failing to stop and render aid.