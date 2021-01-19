One dead in fatal vehicle/pedestrian accident in Big Spring

The victim was 21-year-old Osvaldo Lopez from Brownsville, Texas.

BIG SPRING, Texas — The Big Spring Police Department responded to a fatal vehicle/pedestrian accident on January 15 that left one dead.

The incident took place near the 3600 block of S.Hwy 87. 21-year-old Osvaldo Lopez was found unresponsive on the southbound lane.

Big Spring EMS determined the Brownsville, Texas resident succumbed to his own injuries.

The investigation found out that Lopez was in a 2019 Black Ford Mustang when Lopez and Moreno engaged in a verbal argument with they were traveling on the highway.

Lopez left the vehicle and was struck by a White 2004 Chevrolet 2500 Pickup while crossing the highway.

Moreno was found to be under the influence while driving and was arrested shortly after the incident.