One dead after two-vehicle fatal crash in Andrews County

ANDREWS, Texas — One person has been killed after a two-vehicle fatal crash in Andrews County.

42-year-old Hector E. Murua was killed in the accident, while 62-year-old Antonio Torres was transported to Permian Regional Medical Center.

Initial investigations revealed that both vehicle 1 (Torres) and 2 (Murua) were traveling southwest on State Highway 115 when vehicle 2 attempted to slow down in order to make a right turn and vehicle 1 failed to control his own vehicle and hit vehicle 2.