One dead after stabbing incident in Midland

The suspect has been arrested and charged with murder.

MIDLAND, Texas — One man has been pronounced dead after a stabbing occurred at Club Arriba in Midland at 1:35 a.m. on May 16.

The initial investigations revealed that a verbal argument happened in the parking lot of the club and when the argument transitioned from verbal to physical, the suspect stabbed the victim with a knife before fleeing the scene.

The victim was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital immediately. AT 2:19 a.m., the victim was officially pronounced dead. Next of kin hasn't been notified. Names will not be released until next of kin is notified.

The suspect was found around 3:45 p.m. that same day from a tip given to the Crime Stoppers. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to MPD.

The suspect confessed and was charged with murder. He is currently in Midland County Jail.