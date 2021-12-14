One dead after shooting incident in Big Spring

The suspect, 62-year-old Danny Crosby, shot two others before shooting himself, which lead to his death.

BIG SPRING, Texas — The Big Spring Police Department responded to a shooting incident on December 14 that led to three people sustaining gunshot wounds.

The officers found a 42-year-old Hispanic female and 26-year-old white male outside the residence with gunshot wounds.

The Hispanic female said that the suspect, 62-year-old Danny Crosby, was inside the residence and had shot himself.

Once inside the residence, the police located the firearm laying near Crosby. Big Spring Fire/EMS arrived and treated all three gunshot victims.

They were all transported to SMMC for treatment. Both the victims were transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock soon after.

The suspect, Danny Crosby, succumbed to this injuries and was pronounced dead by the Justice of the Peace at SMMC.

The initial investigation revealed that Crosby was at home in the 100 block of Carey with the Hispanic female and White male. Crosby then shot both the victims before turning the gun on himself.

At this time, the 42-year-old Hispanic female was in stable condition, and the 26-year-old White male was in critical condition.