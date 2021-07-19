One dead after fatal two-vehicle crash in Ector County

19-year-old Nicholas Terrazas of Midland was killed from the crash.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — 19-year-old Nicholas Terrazas of Midland has been killed in a fatal two-vehicle crash on the night of July 18 in Ector County.

One of the vehicles attempted to turn into the parking lot, when the second vehicle behind them, with Terrazas in the car, failed to control its speed and hit the rear of the first vehicle.

The four other people involved in the crash were wearing their seatbelts during the crash. They were transported to Medical Center Hospital in Odessa.

Terrazas was not wearing a seatbelt at the moment of the crash.