One dead after fatal crash in Stanton

The deceased, 64-year-old Douglas Gold, drove into a truck tractor after losing control of his car

STANTON, Texas — 64-year-old Douglas Gold passed away after being involved in a two-vehicle crash on March 1.

According to the initial investigation, vehicle 1 was parked on the shoulder of Westbound IH-20 with both occupants in the sleeper of the truck.

Then Gold's Vehicle lost control on the road and struck the rear of the truck.

The weather conditions were cloudy and the roads were deemed to be wet.

Gold was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Express Van, while the occupants were in a 2014 Freightliner truck tractor.

Both occupants of the truck tractor 21-year-old Cesar Quinones and 23-year-old Efrain Peralta were not injured.