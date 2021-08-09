One dead after fatal accident in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department has been investigating a fatal accident in the 4500 block of Andrews Highway.
68-year-old Clyde Hinton of Odessa pronounced dead upon MPD's arrival to the scene.
The accident occurred around 11:49 a.m. and involved a 2006 Chevrolet Corette and a white 2014 Ford F250.
Hinton was in the Corvette, while the driver and juvenile passenger of the Ford F250 were taken to Midland Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The initial investigation revealed that Hinton was traveling eastbound on Andrews Highway when he veered into the westbound lane and struck the Ford F250.
The invesitgation is still ongoing.