One dead after fatal accident in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department has been investigating a fatal accident in the 4500 block of Andrews Highway.

68-year-old Clyde Hinton of Odessa pronounced dead upon MPD's arrival to the scene.

The accident occurred around 11:49 a.m. and involved a 2006 Chevrolet Corette and a white 2014 Ford F250.

Hinton was in the Corvette, while the driver and juvenile passenger of the Ford F250 were taken to Midland Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The initial investigation revealed that Hinton was traveling eastbound on Andrews Highway when he veered into the westbound lane and struck the Ford F250.