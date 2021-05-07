One dead after fatal accident in Midland

25-year-old Michael Martin was killed after a Silver Chevrolet Silverado struck another vehicle, which hit Martin in the process.

MIDLAND, Texas — 25-year-old Mchael Martin was killed on July 4 around 10:00 p.m. after getting into a fatal vehicle incident in Midland.

The Midland Police Department Traffic Accident Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene.

Initial investigations revealed that Martin, who was driving a gold Honda Accord, was traveling eastbound on SH 191 when he struck the rear of a blue F-150.

This caused both vehicles to swerve across the inside, spin and come to rest on the inside lane on SH 191.

Both vehicles were attached to each other and as the drivers attempted to detach the vehicles from each other, Martin was standing outside in the roadway when a Silver Chevrolet Silverado hit the blue F-150 and ended up hitting Martin.

No other people were injured in the accident and next of kin has been notified.