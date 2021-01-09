One dead after fatal accident in Midland

33-year-old Eric Font of Jasper was killed after being struck by a vehicle.

MIDLAND, Texas — MPD has been investigating the death of 33-year-old Eric Font of Jasper after he was involved in a vehicle/pedestrian accident in Midland.

On August 31 around 9:30 p.m., MPD responded to a call at the 1300 Blk. of E. Interstate 20.

Officers located a gray 2017 Chevrolet Silverado on the south service road where the driver said he believed he struck a person walking along the road.

Font was later found dead off the roadway on the south side of the highway.

The initial investigation revealed that the Chevrolet was traveling eastbound on the south service road when it hit Font, who was walking eastbound.