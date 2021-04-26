One dead after a house fire in Odessa

Tommie Jone Rister was transported to a local hospital before being pronounced dead.

ODESSA, Texas — One individual has died after a house fire in Odessa.

The incident took place on April 24 around 2:00 p.m. at 6412 St. Louis Ave.

The Ector County Sheriff's Office arrived on the scene and found a woman inside the residence and transported her to a local hospital.

The woman, Tommie Jone Rister, was later transported to Lubbock to treat her injuries, but was later pronounced dead.

The initial investigation revealed that 71-year-old Linda Letcher had been involved and was being arrested and charged with Arson.