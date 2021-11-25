Officers searching for escaped Winkler County inmate

The inmate, Randy Garza, is described as a white man who is 5-foot-11-inches tall and 180 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

WINKLER COUNTY, Texas — The Kermit Police Department and The Winkler County Sheriff's Office are currently searching for an escaped Winkler County Inmate, according to a Facebook post by KPD.

According to KPD, Garza walked away from his trustee detail around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white lining, blue jeans, an orange t-shirt and a red and black baseball cap.

Anyone with information on where Garza could be should contact The Winkler County Sheriff's Office at 432-586-3461 or The Kermit Police Department at 432-586-2577.