Officers arrest suspect involved in Aggravated Assault case in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — Officers arrested 30-year-old Nathan Gordon in Odessa for his involvement in an Aggravated Assault incident.

Police responded to a call about a disturbance between neighbors on September 13 from the Southwest Oaks Apartments on 4651 Oakwood Ave.

The inital situation was verbal in nature and settled by separation.

When the officers arrived, they observed a threat of aggravated assault and saw the suspect run into an apartment where he locked himself inside.

After three hours of negotiations, Gordon peacefully stepped out of the apartment and was taken under arrest.

Gordon has been charged with five counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon as well as Evading Arrest.