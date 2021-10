Jaylene Green was arrested and charged with the murder of 54-year-old Rick Britton in 2019.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Jaylene Ann Green was found guilty of murder by an Ector County jury and was sentenced to 30 years in prison, according to a Facebook post by Ector County District Attorney Dusty Gallivan.

Green was arrested and charged with the murder of 54-year-old Rick Britton in 2019, after an investigation by the Ector County Sheriff's Office revealed that Green had shot him to death.