ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — An Odessa woman has been sentenced on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Amanda James is facing 45 years in prison for each count. The sentences will be served consecutively, meaning she will serve a 90 year setentce.

She and her husband, Daniel James, were the subject of a child porn investigation by the FBI in 2016.

Agents say Daniel took pictures on his cell phone of the boys performing sex acts on him.

He would then send the images to his wife.

According to the FBI he would trade sexual favors for privileges, like no spankings or going to the movies.

Daniel James was sentenced to 25 years for producing and possessing child porn.