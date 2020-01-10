Arrest made in connection to a September crash that killed three teens in Odessa

According to investigators, 22-year-old Carlos Thompson provided two of the minors with alcohol before the crash

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police have arrested Carlos Thompson, 22, in connection to a triple fatality last month.

ORIGINAL STORY: 3 teens killed in drunk driving accident in Odessa

On September 19, Odessa PD responded to 52nd Street and Clover in reference to a major crash that resulted in the deaths of three minors and left two others seriously hurt.

Initial investigation revealed alcohol as a possible contributing factor.

According to investigators, Thompson purchased alcohol at a local grocery store and later met two of the minors at Sherwood Park, where he later provided them with alcohol.

Further investigation revealed that all five minors later attended the same party before the crash occurred.

Thompson was charged with two counts of Purchase of Alcohol for a minor.

A citation was also issued to the person responsible for hosting the party.

Odessa PD says the investigation is still ongoing.