Jovanni Ibarra Martinez, 17, was charged with Aggravated Robbery, 1st Degree Felony after turning himself into the Odessa Police Department Tuesday night at approximately 6:30 p.m.

According to police, Martinez turned himself in following an Odessa Crime Stoppers tip.

Authorities are still attempting to identify two other suspects involved in the robbery which took place Monday, July 8.

Police say the three suspects robbed a DK, located at 10th and Dixie, twice and assaulted the clerk.

Odessa Police Department

Anyone with information in reference to the identity of the other two suspects is encouraged to contact Detective D. Rocha at 432-335-4933 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #19-25889.





