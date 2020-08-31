Three Odessa Strong flags stolen from Memorial Gardens

The city encourages anyone with information to contact Odessa Police.

ODESSA, Texas — Three Odessa Strong flags were stolen over the weekend, according to the City of Odessa. The flags honor the victims of the August 31, 2019 mobile mass shooting.

Devin Sanchez, the city's spokeswoman said in an email that they're encouraging anyone who has information on who took the flags, to please contact Odessa Police.

The Odessa Chamber of Commerce first posted about the flags Sunday morning on Facebook.

"These flags were designed to remember and honor the lives lost and those affected on August 31, 2019. It is devastating that someone would remove these from their rightful spots," the chamber wrote.

Odessa Chamber of Commerce Letter from Greg Abbott to Mayor David Turner. On Monday, August 3... 1st, 2020, Texas flags will be lowered to half-staff in the City of Odessa in memory of those who were tragically lost. Flags should be returned to full-staff at sunset or by sunrise the following day.