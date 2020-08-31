Three Odessa Strong flags stolen from Memorial Gardens

ODESSA, Texas — Three Odessa Strong flags were stolen over the weekend, according to the City of Odessa. The flags honor the victims of the August 31, 2019 mobile mass shooting.
Devin Sanchez, the city's spokeswoman said in an email that they're encouraging anyone who has information on who took the flags, to please contact Odessa Police.
The Odessa Chamber of Commerce first posted about the flags Sunday morning on Facebook.
"These flags were designed to remember and honor the lives lost and those affected on August 31, 2019. It is devastating that someone would remove these from their rightful spots," the chamber wrote.
The city placed 32 flags at Memorial Gardens late last week to honor the victims of the Aug 31 mass shooting. The community plans to observe the one year anniversary of the shooting tomorrow.