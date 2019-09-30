ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The man ECSO believes is behind a string of shootings across southwest Ector County has been identified as 36-year-old Troy Lee Wilson.

NewsWest 9 obtained Wilson’s arrest affidavit. It states a DPS trooper saw a truck matching the description of the shooter’s vehicle headed east along Interstate 20 Friday afternoon. The driver, later identified as Wilson, did not pull over when the trooper attempted to make a traffic stop.

The affidavit goes on to state that Wilson was eventually pulled over and taken into custody at the Loop 250 and I20 exit.

According to the arrest affidavit, Wilson was arrested near Loop 250 on I-20. This is a picture from the scene of troopers arresting the suspect.

KWES

Wilson is charged with evading arrest, a third degree felony. The Midland County Sheriff’s Office inmate log shows that Wilson has a murder warrant in Ector County.

According to jail records, Wilson's bond has been set at $500,000 for the Ector County murder charge and $50,000 in Midland County for evading arrest.

The investigation has since been turned over the Texas Rangers.

