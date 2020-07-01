ODESSA, Texas — Odessa police are still searching for a serial groper, wanted in twelve incidents.

The first incident reported to OPD took place on July 4, 2019 with the most recent happening on January 6.

OPD says the suspect generally wears a bandana or mask to cover his face. He targets women alone at apartment complexes and surprised the victims from behind.

He has also claimed to be looking for a lost dog in some cases.

All of the incidents have taken place in apartment complexes in the area of University and Oakwood, 52nd Street and Tanglewood, and Penbrook and Grandview.

According to apartment management, six incidents took place at the Woodlands Apartment Complex, while five were reported in the Cimarron Apartment Complex.

If you recognize the suspect from the pictures or surveillance footage you are asked to contact the Odessa Police Department at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

