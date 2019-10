ODESSA, Texas — Odessa police are searching for a suspect in a shooting.

Luis Fino Nabarette III, 38, is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police say he was involved in a shooting on the week of October 28.

Nabaratte is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him you are asked to call the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

Odessa Police Department Has Anyone Seen this Person? Please Share! The Odessa Police Depart... ment is asking for the public's help locating Luis Fino Nabarrette III, date of birth 07/23/1981. He is currently wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon "1st Degree Felony" and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

RELATED: Frightening robbery remains unsolved in Odessa

RELATED: Argument over money leads to shots fired in Midland