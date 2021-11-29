Odessa Police still seeking answers in murder of Brandon Swinney 2 years later

Swinney was shot and killed in his driveway on November 21, 2019.

ODESSA, Texas — November 21 marked two years since Odessa man Brandon Swinney was shot and killed in his driveway.

Swinney's wife and children, as well as the Odessa Police department, have been looking for answers ever since. The couple's youngest daughter, Sage, was only four months old at the time of his death.

"Knowing how much he loved her and cared for her, and she's not gonna have that and she didn't even get the chance to know him," said Samantha Swinney, Brandon's wife.

Surveillance footage released in February 2020 shows a possible suspect wearing a hoodie and a baseball cap walking in the driveway while carrying something in their hands.

If you have any information on Swinney's death, you are asked to call the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS. A reward of up to $20,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in this case.