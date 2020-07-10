Odessa Police searching for suspect in mid-September burglary

The suspect stole $2,500 in merchandise from a DK convenience store on Oakwood

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect who stole $2,500 in merchandise at the DK convenience store at 4601 Oakwood Drive.

On September 13 at approximately 8:10 p.m., OPD responded to the convenience store in reference to a burglary.

An investigation revealed that an unknown male subject went into the back storage room and stole the merchandise.