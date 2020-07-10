Odessa Police searching for suspect in mid-September burglary

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect who stole $2,500 in merchandise at the DK convenience store at 4601 Oakwood Drive.
On September 13 at approximately 8:10 p.m., OPD responded to the convenience store in reference to a burglary.
An investigation revealed that an unknown male subject went into the back storage room and stole the merchandise.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects shown in the photo above should contact Detective Medrano at (432) 333-4641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS and reference Case #20-0016302.