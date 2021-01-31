Arrests made after local law enforcement agencies investigate catalytic converter thefts

The Odessa Police Department has made six arrests in a catalytic converter investigation, but one suspect is still wanted.

ODESSA, Texas — Local law enforcement agencies in West Texas have teamed together to conduct search warrants on businesses and residences in Ector and Midland Counties.

After investigating several thefts of catalytic converters, there have been five arrests made of people who stole the converters and those who have engaged in selling the stolen property.

More arrests are expected to come in the coming days and weeks.

Julian Encinas, Jacob Leasure, Jason Lemoine, Juan Astorga, and Robert Munoz have all been arrested in connection to the catalytic converter investigation.

Andres Astorga is still wanted at this time and the community is encouraged to contact the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

The Odessa Police Department, Ector County Sheriff's Office, Midland Police Department, and Midland County Sheriff's Office have seized several stolen vehicles and a large number of catalytic converters.

The investigation is ongoing, with the agencies identifying numerous people involved.

The public is encouraged to submit tips to any local agency website, Crime Stoppers, or the Odessa Police Department's new app if they have any information about other suspects involved.