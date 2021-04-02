Odessa Police make arrest in deadly shooting

Police responded to the 9000 block of Ratliff Ridge Avenue in response to a shots fired call.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting that took place early Thursday morning.

Clinton Tyrone Saunders, 36, has been charged with murder.

OPD responded to the 9000 block of Ratliff Ridge Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. in reference to shots being fired.

Later, officers found Mario Castillo in the 1000 block of East 90th Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators found Saunders shot Castillo following a disturbance.

Saunders was arrested and charged and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.