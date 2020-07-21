Odessa police looking for truck thieves

A group rummaged through multiple vehicles in a North Odessa neighborhood before eventually stealing a truck

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa police are looking for the group that rummaged through multiple cars and eventually stole a truck Saturday night.

After returning from a run, Holly Hicks realized her fiance's truck was gone, but when she got inside her fiance was there. That's when they called the police.

After speaking with the police and neighbors, they were able to use multiple camera angles to piece together some of the early morning events.

"So many of our neighbors have Ring security cameras so everyone chipped in together and came in and looked at their own cameras, so we have multiple accounts of them going through cars," said Holly Hicks.

After a tip from a citizen who saw the couple's Facebook post, they were able to get a few of their belongings back that were inside of the truck.

"Where we picked up our contents, a lot of the stuff around it was ruined meaning they ran into like the poles and stuff around it because it was recent wreckage," said Hicks. "I don't think we'll get it back in one piece but I'm hoping that we will get it back."

The Odessa Police Department says car thefts and break-ins are common. It's a reminder to never leave your car unlocked.

If you recognize anyone in these videos, the Odessa Police Department is asking that you call them.