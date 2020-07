ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a hit and run at Standard Structures Inc., at 1550 West IH-20.

The suspect, who hit a van on Jun. 4, and fled the scene, drove a white and gray Dodge 3500 pulling a storage trailer.

The Odessa Police is asking that if anyone recognizes the suspect in the picture to contact the Hit and Run Investigator M. Stewart at 432-335-5759 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #20-0009907.