Odessa Police looking for suspect after stealing car and committing three hit and runs

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department responded to a call about a stolen car on Monday morning.
After stealing the car, the two unknown suspects committed three hits and runs on Dixie and burglarized another car.
Police caught up with one of the subjects and arrested them, while the other fled on foot.
The Odessa police are looking for the second suspect around the Carriage House Apartments area.
The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.
Odessa Police is asking the community that if they see anyone who looks suspicious to contact the Odessa Police Department.