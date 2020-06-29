Odessa Police looking for suspect after stealing car and committing three hit and runs

The Odessa Police is looking for a suspect after stealing a car and committing three hit and runs.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department responded to a call about a stolen car on Monday morning.

After stealing the car, the two unknown suspects committed three hits and runs on Dixie and burglarized another car.

Police caught up with one of the subjects and arrested them, while the other fled on foot.

The Odessa police are looking for the second suspect around the Carriage House Apartments area.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.