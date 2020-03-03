ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police are on the lookout for a man who was reported for exposing himself to a child.

The man was seen in the 1600 block of North County Road West on March 1.

OPD says the suspect approached a child in the area and began making sexually lewd comments to her. He also exposed himself to the child.

The suspect then left the scene in the red car pictured above.

If you recognize the suspect's vehicle or have any information on the incident you are asked to call Detective J. Gonzales at 432-335-4969 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #20-04431.

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9:

Midland ISD responds to online threat against 'MHS'

Midland man who allegedly drove drunk, caused deadly crash in Bryan, wasn't licensed to drive

Two teens with guns and drugs arrested at Midland carnival