Odessa Police are currently looking for a subject they believe to have groped several women in Northeast Odessa.

There have been four reports made since late July, with reports as recent as last weekend.

The subject is described as a Hispanic man, wearing a blue bandana. He’s thin to medium build, between 5’6 and 5’9, with black or salt-and-peppered colored hair.

If approached, the man has claimed to be looking for a lost dog.

These incidents have happened at an apartment complex near 52nd and Tanglewood.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Odessa Police Department.