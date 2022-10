ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police are investigating a shooting that took place Thursday night around 8:25 p.m. near 17th and Grant Ave.

A 26-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Medical Center Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time police are still investigating. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS in reference to Case #22-0016209.