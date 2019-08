ODESSA, Texas — Odessa police are investigating a drive-by shooting that took place Monday night.

Officers responded to the 600 block of College Street in reference to a shots fired call.

Investigators learned a suspect in a white BMW fired an AR-15 style rifle at a man in another vehicle.

The suspect's vehicle was last seen traveling eastbound on Murphy Street.

If you have any information relating to this incident you are asked to call OPD and reference case 19-28295.