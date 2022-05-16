Odessa Police investigating deadly stabbing at Parkway Inn

The victim's identity has not been released at this time.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police are investigating after a woman was reportedly stabbed to death at the Parkway Inn on Highway 80.

Officers responded to a call about a deceased person, where the found an unresponsive woman who had been stabbed multiple times.

At this time police have not released any more information, including any info on a suspect.

The victim's identity has not been released as they are awaiting identification and to notify next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to call Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-3641.