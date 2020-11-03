ODESSA, Texas — Odessa police are investigating after what appears to be a homemade explosive device was found.

OPD says the device was found after a suspicious person was seen in the parking lot of Lowe's Home Improvement Tuesday night.

The man placed an object on the east side of the building before fleeing.

The witness then heard an explosion come from where the man had been.

OPD's Bomb Squad responded and retrieved the item.

No one was reportedly injured and OPD is investigating.

Anyone with any information should call the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9:

Teens arrested after attacking man with kitchen knife

Fix West Texas moves forward without supplies

Man linked to website featuring stories of child sex abuse seeking bond