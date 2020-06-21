ODESSA, Texas — On Saturday, the Odessa Police Department and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a call at 10:27 p.m. in reference to a hit and run.

30-year-old Cleveland Lavern Harris, who was hit while walking on the westside roadway in the 3300 block of South Dixie, was struck by a pickup of an unknown make and model.

After hitting Harris, the driver failed to stop, fleeing the scene.

Harris was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and the police are asking that anyone with any information, contact the Hit and Run Investigator M. Stewart. at 432-335-5759 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #20-0010935.

