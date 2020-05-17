ODESSA, Texas — On May 16, at 10:10 p.m., Odessa Police responded to a call in the 1100 block of N. Jackson in reference to gunshots fired.

Upon arrival, police discovered that a 17-year-old male had been shot.

The victim was then transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

With further investigation, it was revealed that the 17-year-old male made contact with suspects, Desmond Tuggle and Destiny Barrera, who were in a black Dodge Nitro and fled the scene after the suspect was shot.

Both suspects were located in the early hours of Sunday in West Odessa and arrested after warrants were obtained for their arrest.

They are charged with murder 1st Degree Felony.

The name of the deceased male has not been released and the next of kin has been notified.

The investigation is ongoing.

More updates will be provided as they become available.