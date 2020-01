ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police has responded to calls with an investigation about a man selling firearms.

OPD is now asking for help from the public to help identify the man who is suspected of selling them.

The public is encouraged to contact Detective J. Caid at 432-335-4943 or Odessa Crimestoppers at 432-333-TIPS with the reference number 19-33717 if they recognize the man.