ODESSA, Texas — On Nov. 27, 2019, Odessa Police responded to a call at 601 North County Road West about an alarm that went off.

Upon arrival, OPD found that an unknown male had forced entry into the business and had stolen merchandise.

Now OPD, is asking for help with identifying the man.

The public is encouraged to call Detective W. Branch at 432-335-4924 or Odessa Crimestoppers at 432-333-TIPS with reference number 19-37876 if they recognize the suspect in the picture.